Guy Robertson
1936 - 2020
Guy Robertson

Candler - Guy Mitchell Robertson, age 84, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

A native of Henderson County, he was a son of the late John Edgar and Viola Rachel McMurray Robertson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Guy graduated from Chicora High School in Charleston, SC and then served for four years in the US Army. After his military service, he worked for the Charleston News & Courier newspaper and Lockheed in Charleston, SC. Guy also attended A-B Technical Community College.

Guy was the owner and operator of Robertson's Appliance Service in Candler for countless years. He was blessed with the ability to fix just about anything in or outside a home. As an accomplished carpenter, he wanted to pass his skill set to the next generation and taught Industrial Arts at Asheville Pisgah Church School. He was a member and designated "handyman" of Mt. Pisgah Academy Seventh Day Adventist Church. In addition to his many talents, Guy was also a loving Papa to his beautiful grandchildren.

Guy is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Angelia "Angie" Robertson, of Candler; one daughter, Tracy Lynn Dadak and her husband, John; two sons, Kevin Lee Robertson, and his wife, Haiyoung and Glen Mitchell Robertson, and his wife, Donna, all of Candler; two sisters, Betty Sease of Charleston, SC and Shirley Ayer, and her husband, Richard, of Columbia, SC; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Mount Pisgah Academy Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Jonathan Michael officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mount Pisgah Academy Seventh-day Adventist Church attn: Community Building Fund at 21 Academy Drive, Candler, NC, 28715.

The care of Mr. Robertson has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
