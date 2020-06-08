Gwendolyn "Patrice" Anderson Reeves
Leicester - Gwendolyn "Patrice" Anderson Reeves, 54, of Leicester, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
Born in Buncombe County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Gwendolyn Bishop Anderson. Patrice was a Sales Manager with Mobile Communications of America. She was an avid animal lover who enjoyed life and her family.
Patrice is survived by her husband of 22 years, Steven Reeves; three daughters, Jameece Metcalf, Anniece Allison and Brooke Garrison; five grandchildren, Filicity McKinley, Ethan McKinley, Emily Metcalf, Jayden Rice and Caleb Rice as well as three brothers, Kevin Anderson, Robert (Monte) Anderson and Daniel Anderson, all of Asheville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.