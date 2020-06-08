Gwendolyn Anderson "Patrice" Reeves
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn "Patrice" Anderson Reeves

Leicester - Gwendolyn "Patrice" Anderson Reeves, 54, of Leicester, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.

Born in Buncombe County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Gwendolyn Bishop Anderson. Patrice was a Sales Manager with Mobile Communications of America. She was an avid animal lover who enjoyed life and her family.

Patrice is survived by her husband of 22 years, Steven Reeves; three daughters, Jameece Metcalf, Anniece Allison and Brooke Garrison; five grandchildren, Filicity McKinley, Ethan McKinley, Emily Metcalf, Jayden Rice and Caleb Rice as well as three brothers, Kevin Anderson, Robert (Monte) Anderson and Daniel Anderson, all of Asheville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com.

Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved