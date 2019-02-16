|
Gwendolyn Valley Bailey
Jacks Creek & Macon, GA - Gwendolyn Valley Bailey, 99, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home in Burnsville, North Carolina with the Reverend Pete Peterson officiating. Burial will be in Jacks Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Gwendolyn was born May 7, 1919 in Grundy, Virginia. She was the daughter of Benjamin and Ida Valley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Bailey and several brothers and sisters. She was a member of Jacks Creek Baptist Church.
Gwendolyn is survived by her only daughter, Genene Muse of Macon, Georgia; two grandchildren, Ed Muse (Molly) of Macon, Georgia and Melany Grant (Dean) of Roswell, Georgia; four great-grandchildren: Harrison Grant (Kellie), Bailey Hensley (Dave), and Beck and Matt Muse; and several nieces and nephews.
Register online at www.hartsmort.com. Hart's at the Cupola has charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 16, 2019