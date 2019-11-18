|
H. Lewis Rogers, Jr.
Black Mountain - H. Lewis Rogers, Jr., 73, of Black Mountain, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Mr. Rogers was born July 20, 1946 in Haywood County to the late Horace Lewis Rogers, Sr. and Grace Garrett Rogers. Lewis loved his family. He served as a Deacon at Mountain View Baptist Church and was a member of the praise and worship team. Lewis retired from the American Red Cross. He served during the Vietnam War as a Hospital Corpsman attached to 2nd Battalion 9th Marines.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Rogers.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Barbara B. Rogers; children, Christopher L. Rogers, Kenneth M. Rogers (Amy), Bryan C. Rogers, Eric L. Halford (Melinda), and Tiffany P. Hanson (Nathan); and eight grandchildren.
Burial will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00am at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Mountain View Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will immediately follow at the church with Reverend Brent Bolick officiating.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019