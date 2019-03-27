|
|
H. Ronnie Peek
Havelock, NC - Mr. H. Ronnie Peek, 70, passed away Wednesday, Match 20, 2019 at his home. Ronnie was born March 25, 1948 in Fletcher, NC to Howard and Blanche Barnwell Peek, and was a proud veteran of the Viet Nam Conflict in the US Army. Ronnie was an avid NASCAR fan (Junior), and enjoyed watching baseball (Braves). He made friends where ever he went and loved trivia games (Always won !) and being with his family as well as his church family at Havelock Baptist Church. Ronnie will be remembered by his smile and bubbly personality at the VA Clinic in Morehead City, The Wound Clinic, Dialysis Center, and Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
The family will receive friends 6-8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Pollock~Best Funeral Home. Funeral Services, with US Army Honors, will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Pollock~Best Chapel with Dr. Matthew Long and Dr. Don Hadley officiating. Online condolences and words of hope may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in Ronnie's name, may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, or .
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Linda F. Peek, of Temecula, CA; his sons, Josh Peek, of Havelock, NC; Shawn Peek, of Hampton, VA; Alan McCormick, of Jacksonville, FL; William McCormick, of Temecula, CA; and Shawn McCormick, of Arapahoe, NC. He also leaves behind his brothers Weldon,Peek, of Asheville, NC; Dennis Peek, of Jacksonville, FL; his sister, Diane P. Berry, of Jacksonville, FL; and his six grandchildren.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Peek Family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 27, 2019