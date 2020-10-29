Hallett S. Ward, Jr.
Waynesville - Hallett Sidney Ward, Jr., age 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Haywood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center due to Dementia related complications.
Hallett was born in Richwood, West Virginia, the only child of Hallett S. Ward Sr. and Grace Hipps Ward. When he was four years old his parents moved their family back to their native Haywood County. Hallett graduated from St. Johns School in Waynesville. He attended Davidson University and later enrolled at UNC-Chapel Hill where he earned his law degree, Juris Doctor.
Hallett then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps stationed in Oahu, Hawaii. After completing his service to our country, he returned to Waynesville to join the law firm Morgan, Ward and Brown with his uncle Alvin T. Ward and Glenn W. Brown. He retired in April 1985 from his law firm Brown, Ward and Haynes. Hallett was involved in all aspects of the legal profession, but his forte was Criminal and Civil litigation. He also was an attorney for many condemnation cases with the Department of Transportation. Hallett will be remembered as an icon in the 30th Judicial District.
If ever there was an individual who was an avid hunter and sportsman, it was Hallett. He went on five safaris in Africa and was accompanied by his wife, Eunice, on four of them. Most knowledgeable hunters would readily define the Grand Slam as being one of each of the four different North American wild sheep which Hallett achieved through his hunting. He enjoyed fishing the mountains of Western North Carolina.
Hallett was a member and past president of the Waynesville Rotary Club and was a Boy Scout Leader. Hallett was an avid water and snow skier. For many years he could be found water skiing on Lake Fontana and for over 20 years he spent his winters in Salt Lake City enjoying the slopes. He was a longtime member of Waynesville Presbyterian Church.
Hallett is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eunice Robinson Ward; two daughters, Lisa Renee McClure Tate, of Plano, Texas, a daughter he raised as his own, and Catherine Corn (Ken), of Morganton; a son, Hallett S. "Hal" Ward, III (Eleana), of Lake Wiley; and four grandchildren, Samuel, Matthew and Nick Corn and Sidney Barrineau Ward.
A celebration of life graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery with Pastor Holly Davis officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Waynesville, 305 North Main Street, Waynesville, NC 28786.
The care of Hallett has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com