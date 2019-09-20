Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Fellowship Asheville.
Hank Watson Zager Obituary
Hank Watson Zager

Fletcher - Hank Watson Zager, of Fletcher, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

He is survived by his parents, Ashton and Casey Zager and brother, Louie Zager.

A celebration of his life will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 21 at Fellowship Asheville.

In lieu of flowers, his family graciously asks that memorial donations be made to either the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org) or to Asheville Young Life (www.asheville.younglife.org).

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 20, 2019
