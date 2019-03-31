|
|
Hannah Jackson Whitesell
Pinehurst - Hannah Jackson Whitesell, 84, of Pinehurst passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels Nursing Home in Newton, NC.
She was born September 10, 1934, in Greenville, NC to the late Richard Guy and Brownie Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Max Richard Whitesell; one brother and four sisters.
Hannah grew up in the Ayden, NC community, graduating from Ayden High School. She received a bachelor's degree from East Carolina University and taught 2nd grade at Pinehurst Elementary School and served as a substitute teacher for over 20 years. She ended her career managing a Hallmark store in Southern Pines, NC.
She is survived by her three sons, Max Jr., Herbert (wife Katy), and Bradley (wife Stacey); and grandchildren Brittany Whitesell Biles, Jordan Whitesell, Cassidy Whitesell, Maggie Whitesell, Ethan Whitesell, Katherine Mertz, Emma Clare Mertz; and great grandsons Talbot and Hough. As one of 8 children, she is survived by her older sister, Patricia and younger brother, Wilbur.
A viewing and receiving will be held Sunday, March 31st at 2:00 at Culdee Presbyterian Church, Highway 73, West End, NC, followed by a Memorial Service and Burial beginning at 3:00 PM. Her brother, the Rev. Wilbur Jackson, will preside, assisted by Rev. Jane Love, pastor of Culdee. A visitation will be held in the Culdee Fellowship Hall immediately following the service and burial.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be sent to Culdee Presbyterian church, 916 Hwy. 73, West End, NC 27376. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 31, 2019