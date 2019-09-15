Services
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hannelore Mullins

Hannelore Mullins Obituary
Hannelore Mullins

Asheville - Hannelore "Hannah" Mullins, 86, of Asheville, passed away September 1, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

Born in Germany, Hannelore was a daughter of the late Joseph and Lena Drees. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Gisela Heidt.

A gathering for friends will held from 7-8:00 p.m on Tuesday, September 17, at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.

Online condolences may be left at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 15, 2019
