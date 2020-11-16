1/1
Hans Peter "Roy" Jensen Jr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hans's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hans Peter "Roy" Jensen, Jr.

Fletcher - Hans Peter "Roy" Jensen Jr. passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.

A native of Hightstown, NJ, he was the son of the late Hans Peter Jensen Sr and Mary Anna DiBoise.

Roy is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Marilyn Amelia Miller Jensen; four children, Maureen of Bumpass, VA, Charles of New York, NY, Carrie (Jeremy) of Sterling, VA and Christian of Wilson, NC; one sister, Merilee Grimes (the late Peter) of Reading, PA; six grandchildren, Lauren, Anna, Andrew, Oonaugh, Abigael and Jonathan; two nieces, Sarah (Cory) of Wernersville, PA and Anna (Michael) of Lansdale, PA, as well as many cousins and friends.

Roy worked in the hospitality business for 45 years. He was a member of St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed taking part in the "Couples Club" with Marilyn there. He was the "king of one-liners" and had a great sense of humor. Roy will be forever cherished as a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother and grandfather.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church with Father Adrian Porras officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Churchyard in Fletcher. Roy will lie in repose from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17 at Groce Funeral Home's Lake Julian location. During that period of time, the family will not be present, but guests may sign the register and pay their respects. Face coverings are required at both the funeral home and the church and social distancing requirements will be followed at all times.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org).

A guest book is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved