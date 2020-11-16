Hans Peter "Roy" Jensen, Jr.
Fletcher - Hans Peter "Roy" Jensen Jr. passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.
A native of Hightstown, NJ, he was the son of the late Hans Peter Jensen Sr and Mary Anna DiBoise.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Marilyn Amelia Miller Jensen; four children, Maureen of Bumpass, VA, Charles of New York, NY, Carrie (Jeremy) of Sterling, VA and Christian of Wilson, NC; one sister, Merilee Grimes (the late Peter) of Reading, PA; six grandchildren, Lauren, Anna, Andrew, Oonaugh, Abigael and Jonathan; two nieces, Sarah (Cory) of Wernersville, PA and Anna (Michael) of Lansdale, PA, as well as many cousins and friends.
Roy worked in the hospitality business for 45 years. He was a member of St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed taking part in the "Couples Club" with Marilyn there. He was the "king of one-liners" and had a great sense of humor. Roy will be forever cherished as a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother and grandfather.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church with Father Adrian Porras officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Churchyard in Fletcher. Roy will lie in repose from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17 at Groce Funeral Home's Lake Julian location. During that period of time, the family will not be present, but guests may sign the register and pay their respects. Face coverings are required at both the funeral home and the church and social distancing requirements will be followed at all times.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) or to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org
).
A guest book is available online at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.