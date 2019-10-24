Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Barnardsville Church of God
Hardie Neal Ledford Sr.


1966 - 2019
Hardie Neal Ledford Sr. Obituary
Hardie Neal Ledford Sr.

Weaverville - Hardie Neal Ledford Sr., age 53, of Weaverville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 6, 1966 in Copperhill, TN to the late John Hardy Ledford and Betty Holloway of Andrews, NC. Hardie worked as a saw man for a construction company and a driver for Southern States Company. He was also a member of Barnardsville Church of God. Along with his mother Betty, Hardie is also survived by his loving wife Catherine Winker Ledford; his son Hardie Neal Ledford Jr. (Jeanie Cucumber) of Asheville, NC; his sisters, Tammy Adams (Roger) and Annette Allen (Kevin), both of Andrews, NC; and his six grandchildren, Austin, Cameron, Dusty, Michael, Corey and Dominic.

A memorial service will be held at 1pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Barnardsville Church of God. The Rev. Daniel Reid will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DaVita Dialysis at 329 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville, NC 28787. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Ledford Family. Condolences may be made to the family at

www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
