Hendersonville - Harley E. Blackwell, of Hendersonville Passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at his Home surrounded by family members. Harley was Superintendent of

Mountain Horticultural Crops Research Station, N.C. State University for 32 Years, retiring in 1995.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Shaws Creek Baptist Church The family will receive friends at the Church from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the Funeral Service.

An online register is available for family and friends by visiting www.thos.shepherd.com. Thos Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
