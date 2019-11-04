|
Harold A. Talbert
Asheville - Harold Alvin Talbert, Jr., 91, of Arbor Terrace, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a Commercial Realtor and had served in the US Merchant Marines.
He was the son of the late Harold Alvin Talbert and Lucy Savannah Smith Talbert and was the husband for 60 years of Kathleen Talbert who died February 27, 2015.
Surviving are his children, Debra Talbert of Florida and Rick Talbert of Asheville.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM Friday, November 8, 2019 at Green Hills Cemetery with Tim Warren officiating.
A special thanks to his long time caregiver, Linda Jones of Asheville and the staff of Home Carefree of Asheville for their love and support.
Memorials may be made to: Eliada Home for Children, 2 Compton Drive, Asheville, NC 28806 or Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019