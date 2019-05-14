|
Rev. Harold C. Cable
Asheville - Rev. Harold C. Cable, 91, formerly of Blue Ridge Acres, died Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Harold was born September 21, 1927 in Elizabethton, TN and was a resident of Buncombe County most of his life. He was a retired electrician and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving with the Military Police. Rev. Cable pastored several churches in WNC and was a member of Community Chapel Baptist Church.
Harold was the son of the late Lawson and Alice Birchfield Cable and husband to the late Mable Greene Cable who died in 2005.
Surviving are his; son, David Cable and wife, Glenda, of Bladenboro; daughter, Margaret Phillips and husband, Rick, of Weaverville; sister, Judy Carver and husband Kyle of Leicester; brother, Bill Cable and wife Theresa of Asheville; and grandchildren, Matthew and wife Elizabeth, Jessica and husband RJ, Chris and wife Whitney, Alicia and husband Aaron and Ashley Cable, Jennifer, Joseph and Cody Phillips; ten great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
His funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville, with the Reverends Tom Dorsey, Robert Greene and Mickey Church officiating.
The family will receive friends 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be Friday at 1:00 p.m., with military honors in Cable Cove Cemetery at Fontana Village.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you, to the family of caregivers at Emerald Ridge.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Rev. Cable's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 14, 2019