Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Harold Clifton Buckner

Harold Clifton Buckner Obituary
Harold Clifton Buckner

Harold Clifton Buckner entered Heaven on May 17, 2020. He was born in Buncombe County on May 2, 1939 to the late Howard and Leona Norton Buckner. Harold was the owner/operator of Buckner Tile Co. for several years. He loved to hunt, work on the farm, and visit with the group at McDonald's. Harold was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Chandler Buckner; son, Lee A. Buckner (Faith); granddaughter, his pride and joy, Hadley O. Buckner; brother, Robert "Sonny" Buckner; sister, Sandra May (Rev. Ralph); nephew, Travis May (Leslie); nieces, Scherrie Vicks (Randy), Tammy Smith (Ed); and several great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Buckner Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020
