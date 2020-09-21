1/1
Harold G. Bartlett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold G. Bartlett

Asheville - Harold G. Bartlett, age 83, of Asheville, died Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Mr. Bartlett was born April 10, 1937 in Buncombe County to the late Ernest and Lilly Fore Bartlett; he was a resident of Buncombe County all of his life. Harold was a U.S. Marine Corp. veteran and owner of Bartlett Brothers Plumbing Company. His passion was giving out Bible tracts about Jesus; he would buy 20,000 at a time and gave out thousands of them. Harold was a member of Swannanoa Valley Independent Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Holcombe Bartlett who died in 2012; son, H. Dean Bartlett; sister, Polly Silvers; and brother, Jack Bartlett.

Surviving are his sister, Lois Rich of Arden; brothers, Lewis Bartlett, Clarence Bartlett and wife Helen, Dewey Bartlett and wife Judy all of Asheville, and Charles Bartlett and wife Loise of Weaverville; and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends David Dimsdale and Jeff Bartlett will officiate. Burial will follow in Vance Cemetery, Weaverville.

The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Swannanoa Valley Independent Missionary Baptist Church "Tract Fund", PO Box 938, Swannanoa, NC 28778.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Bartlett's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved