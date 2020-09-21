Harold G. Bartlett
Asheville - Harold G. Bartlett, age 83, of Asheville, died Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Mr. Bartlett was born April 10, 1937 in Buncombe County to the late Ernest and Lilly Fore Bartlett; he was a resident of Buncombe County all of his life. Harold was a U.S. Marine Corp. veteran and owner of Bartlett Brothers Plumbing Company. His passion was giving out Bible tracts about Jesus; he would buy 20,000 at a time and gave out thousands of them. Harold was a member of Swannanoa Valley Independent Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Holcombe Bartlett who died in 2012; son, H. Dean Bartlett; sister, Polly Silvers; and brother, Jack Bartlett.
Surviving are his sister, Lois Rich of Arden; brothers, Lewis Bartlett, Clarence Bartlett and wife Helen, Dewey Bartlett and wife Judy all of Asheville, and Charles Bartlett and wife Loise of Weaverville; and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends David Dimsdale and Jeff Bartlett will officiate. Burial will follow in Vance Cemetery, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Swannanoa Valley Independent Missionary Baptist Church "Tract Fund", PO Box 938, Swannanoa, NC 28778.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Bartlett's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
