1/1
Harold G. Ogle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold G. Ogle

Swannanoa - Harold "Bud" Ogle, 79, went home to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020.

He was born in Yancey County to the late William and Ollie Mae Ogle and resided in Buncombe County most of his life.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Ogle and brother, James Ogle.

Harold is survived by his daughters, Donna Ogle, Lynn Harper (Ronnie), and Kathy Ogle; sister, Shirley Luckadoo (Steve); granddaughters, Rachelle Dalton (David) and Samantha Parton; two great grandsons, four great granddaughters; three nieces and one nephew.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are in the care of Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services.

www.harwodhomeforfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harwood Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved