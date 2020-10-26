Harold G. OgleSwannanoa - Harold "Bud" Ogle, 79, went home to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020.He was born in Yancey County to the late William and Ollie Mae Ogle and resided in Buncombe County most of his life.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Ogle and brother, James Ogle.Harold is survived by his daughters, Donna Ogle, Lynn Harper (Ronnie), and Kathy Ogle; sister, Shirley Luckadoo (Steve); granddaughters, Rachelle Dalton (David) and Samantha Parton; two great grandsons, four great granddaughters; three nieces and one nephew.A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Arrangements are in the care of Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services.