Harold L. Briggs, Sr.
Asheville - Harold Lloyd Briggs, Sr., 86 of Summit Street, Biltmore, went to be with Jesus Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A native to Madison County, Harold lived most of his life in Buncombe County. He was the son of the late Carl Logan and Arnetta Byrd Briggs. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Gay, J.L. and Ray Briggs and sisters, Edith Moffitt, Nell Belcher, Mary Ann Johnson, and Ida Lee McKinney.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Warren Briggs; sons, Harold (Becky) of Mills River, Phillip (Michelle) of Waynesville, and Steve (Darlene) of Arden; his 8 grandchildren, Tyson, Trinity, Lindsey, Maggie, Zachary, and Jack Briggs, Tabitha Pisani (Matt), and Sarah Amoth (Chase); and 6 great-grandchildren, Caden, Emmeline, Logan, Alexis, Jamison, and Coen.
Harold was a veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and soaking up the sun in his lounge chair. His favorite time was visits from his sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be missed deeply by his family.
The graveside service with Military Honors for Mr. Briggs will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Pisgah Methodist Cemetery. The Rev. Darrell McClaren will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 21, 2019