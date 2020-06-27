Harold Lee Clark
Harold Lee Clark, 83, of Candler went home with the angels on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 9:00 PM, where he is at peace now. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Upper Hominy Fire Department, P.O. Box 190, Candler, NC 28715. Due to Covid-19 there will not be a memorial service.
Harold Lee Clark, 83, of Candler went home with the angels on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 9:00 PM, where he is at peace now. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Upper Hominy Fire Department, P.O. Box 190, Candler, NC 28715. Due to Covid-19 there will not be a memorial service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.