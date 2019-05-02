|
|
Rev. Dr. Harold Park
White Rock, SC - The Reverend Dr. Harold Franklin Park, 98, of White Rock, S.C. loving and much-loved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, died at his home on April 28, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, Columbia, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Special musical selections will begin at 11:15 a.m. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
Dr. Park was born in Kannapolis, N. C. on February 19, 1921, to Reverend George Henry Calvin and Mary Ballentine Park. He grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, after some years in Gastonia, N.C and Orangeburg, S. C., places where his father was called to minister and lead Lutheran congregations. He graduated from Phillips High School in Birmingham in 1939.
Dr. Park earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Newberry College in 1943, graduating Magma Cum Laude.
Having volunteered for the Navy's V7 Naval Reserve program in October 1943 he attended Midshipman School at Northwestern University, Chicago, finishing in the top ten percent of his class of over 600 men. Dr. Park completed graduate level course work at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). In February 1945 he was assigned to the USS Amsterdam whose primary missions were protecting aircraft carriers whose planes were bombing Japan and guiding B-29 bombers to and from Japanese targets using radar. In September 1950, Dr. Park was transferred to the Chaplaincy in the U.S. Naval Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1959 with the rank of lieutenant junior grade. He served in the Navy as a General Line Officer, a CIC Officer, a Radar Maintenance & Operations Officer, a Radar Operations Instructor and a member of the Chaplain Corps. His awards and decorations include the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.
He was proud and grateful to be among other veterans on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2011, escorted by his children.
Dr. Park earned his Master of Divinity at Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in May 1949. He was called by the S.C. Lutheran Synod to be a mission developer and start a new church in the Forest Drive area of Columbia. The fruits of his labor resulted in the purchase of property in 1951 and the establishment of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, a thriving congregation to this day.
In 1958 Dr. Park entered the doctoral program at Princeton Theological Seminary in Princeton, New Jersey, where he majored in Christian Education. He received two scholarships and was a Teaching Fellow in Christian Education.
In 1961 Dr. Park became a Professor in Christian Education, Pastoral Theology and Church Administration at the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia. He retired in 1987 and was given the title Professor Emeritus. In 1975, Dr. Park was awarded an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree by Newberry College.
Dr. Park was an active volunteer all his life. He served as Interim or Supply Pastor for numerous Lutheran churches. He was a very involved member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Columbia for more than 50 years, serving in a variety of capacities. Dr. Park edited Stone of Help: A History of Ebenezer Lutheran Church. He volunteered with the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission and was instrumental in the creation and funding of Saluda Shoals Park and its Foundation. Previously Dr. Park was President of the S.C. Gerontological Society, Chairman of the S.C. Commission on Aging Advisory Council on Elder Affairs and Member and President of the Board of Trustees, Lutheridge Camp and Conference Center. He led and participated in many committees of the S.C. Lutheran Synod.
Dr. Park is survived by his wife, Betty Habenicht Park, whom he married on June 27, 1950; two sons and one daughter, Fred Park (Renée) of Arden, N.C., John Park (Susan) of Greenville, S.C. and Lois Park Mole (Craig) of Columbia, S.C.; three grandchildren, Bryan Park (Lauren), Ashley Park Twitchell (Mike) and Jennifer Park Croft (Chalmers); four great-grandchildren, Maggie, Claire, Grace and Ava, a sister-in-law Dorothy Park and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Conrad and Karl and sister Rachel Laughlin.
Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1301 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C. 29201 or The Heritage at Lowman Subsidized Care Fund, Lutheran Homes of S.C. Foundation, 300 Ministry Drive, Irmo, S.C. 29063.
The family extends special thanks and appreciation to BeWell Home Services and Lutheran Hospice for their care and services.
On line condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneral home.com.
Whitaker Funeral Home of Chapin is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 2, 2019