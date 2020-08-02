Harold "Slim" Patton
Weaverville - Harold "Slim" Patton 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence. Slim was born November 15, 1927, to the late Rome & Elizabeth Patton. Slim's siblings; Clyde, Louise, Cecil, Nell, Boyd, Doris & twin brother, Carol predeceased him. Slim was also preceded in death by his first wife, Margie Patton.
Slim is survived by his wife, Carolyn Allred Patton, daughter, Sandra Herron and husband, Arthur of Weaverville, son, Ron Carr of Asheville, and son, Kevin Patton and wife Sondra of Charlotte, NC., stepson Chuck Walker and wife, Faith of Lawton, OK.; grandchildren, Darrell Sherlin and wife, Sandi of Charleston, Keith Sallee of Waterford MI, Sean Carr and wife, Sandra of Charlotte, NC, Jason Herron and wife, Brandi of Weaverville, Ansley Patton, and Brady Patton both of Charlotte, NC.; step-grandchildren, Kara Walker and Thomas Walker both of Lawton, OK.; great grandchildren, Kaleb Sherlin, Kenley Herron, Siena Carr, Ryker Herron, Sebastian Carr, and Hadley Herron.
A native and lifelong resident of Weaverville, Slim enjoyed working outside and was a passionate gardener. Slim loved spending time with his family, working in his yard, planting and harvesting his vegetable garden.
A very, special thanks to the Jupiter Fire Department and Madison Home Health and Hospice.
A funeral service will be held 11:00am Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Rev. Wesley Pike will officiate. Burial will follow in the Jupiter Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jupiter Fire Department where Slim was a founding member. Mail donations to: Jupiter Fire Department, 331 Jupiter Road, Weaverville, NC 28787
