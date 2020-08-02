1/1
Harold "Slim" Patton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold "Slim" Patton

Weaverville - Harold "Slim" Patton 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence. Slim was born November 15, 1927, to the late Rome & Elizabeth Patton. Slim's siblings; Clyde, Louise, Cecil, Nell, Boyd, Doris & twin brother, Carol predeceased him. Slim was also preceded in death by his first wife, Margie Patton.

Slim is survived by his wife, Carolyn Allred Patton, daughter, Sandra Herron and husband, Arthur of Weaverville, son, Ron Carr of Asheville, and son, Kevin Patton and wife Sondra of Charlotte, NC., stepson Chuck Walker and wife, Faith of Lawton, OK.; grandchildren, Darrell Sherlin and wife, Sandi of Charleston, Keith Sallee of Waterford MI, Sean Carr and wife, Sandra of Charlotte, NC, Jason Herron and wife, Brandi of Weaverville, Ansley Patton, and Brady Patton both of Charlotte, NC.; step-grandchildren, Kara Walker and Thomas Walker both of Lawton, OK.; great grandchildren, Kaleb Sherlin, Kenley Herron, Siena Carr, Ryker Herron, Sebastian Carr, and Hadley Herron.

A native and lifelong resident of Weaverville, Slim enjoyed working outside and was a passionate gardener. Slim loved spending time with his family, working in his yard, planting and harvesting his vegetable garden.

A very, special thanks to the Jupiter Fire Department and Madison Home Health and Hospice.

A funeral service will be held 11:00am Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Rev. Wesley Pike will officiate. Burial will follow in the Jupiter Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 there will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jupiter Fire Department where Slim was a founding member. Mail donations to: Jupiter Fire Department, 331 Jupiter Road, Weaverville, NC 28787

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blue Ridge Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved