Harold Waugh
Candler - Harold Darrell Waugh, 86, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native of Bladen, Ohio, he retired in 1983 as a Building Contractor. He was an avid fisherman, extremely patriotic and firm in his Christian belief. He was a member of the Korean Veteran's Association and served in the US Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Waugh was the son of the late James G. Waugh and Elizabeth Northup Waugh and was also preceded in death by five sisters and two brothers.
Surviving are his wife, Patsy Waugh whom he married August 16, 1957; son, Randy Waugh and wife Gail of Candler; daughter, Tami Ruff and husband Todd of Fletcher; grandchildren, Fallon Ruff, Trent Waugh and Colton Waugh; three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Sand Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Rick McCarson and Pastor Justin McCarson officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park with military rites to be conducted by the NC National Guard.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 PM Thursday at the Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
Mr. Waugh will lie in state from 12 to 2 PM Friday at the church.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 26, 2019