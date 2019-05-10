|
Harold Wayne Pless
Weaverville - Harold Wayne Pless, 67, of Weaverville went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 7th at the John F. Keever Solace Center following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.
Wayne was born October 13, 1951 to the late Harold Benjamin Pless and Clady Cranford Pless of Waynesville. He was the oldest of three siblings. After graduating from Eastern Randolph High School, Wayne worked hard all of his life before retiring from Pet Dairy in 2014. He was a member of Piney Mountain Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, Wayne is survived by wife of 40 years, Susan Shaw Pless, children John Pless(Darlene) of Townville SC, Lynn Hensley(Rick) of Mars Hill, Jason Pless of Weaverville, and Leslie Flynn(Doyle) of Marshall. He is also survived by grandchildren Johnny Pless, Shawn Hensley, Summer Hensley, Nathan Pless, Joshua Flynn, and Lacey Flynn; great-grandchildren Logan Raper, Emily Thompson, Amina Pless, and JJ Pless; brother Jeff Pless(Mary) and brother-in-law Calvin Owenby.
Preceding him in death along with his father are his first wife, Ann York Pless, sister, Pamela Owenby and granddaughter, Jessica Pless.
Visitation will be held Saturday May 11th from 3-4pm at Piney Mountain Baptist Church with funeral service immediately following. The family would like to thank the staff at the John F. Keever Solace Center for their wonderful care of Wayne during his last days.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 10, 2019