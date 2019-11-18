Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "Boo Boo" Williams


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold "Boo Boo" Williams Obituary
Harold "Boo Boo" Williams

Alexander - Harold "Boo Boo" Williams, age 92, of Alexander, died Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Harold was born September 19, 1927 to the late Bliss and Pansy Dockery Williams; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. Harold was a Veteran having served two years in the US Army and four years in the US Navy, during World War II.

He enjoyed camping and trout fishing in Cherokee where he kept his camper at Big Don's Campground with Don and Gail Parker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Roberts Williams to whom he was married to for 65 years; sisters, Barbara Cashion, Faye Dean Cole and Patsy Pike.

Surviving are his daughter, Sandra W. Kiser of Weaverville; sister, Sue Tweed and husband Wayne of Marshall; Harmon Williams and wife Ruth of Mars Hill; granddaughter, Missy B. Payne and husband Robbie of Weaverville; grandson, Nathan Kiser and wife Ashley of Erwin, TN; great grandchildren, Knoxx Payne and Kannon Kiser.

His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Austin Brigmon will officiate. Burial will follow in Red Oak Church of Christ Cemetery, Weaverville.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the funeral home.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Williams' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -