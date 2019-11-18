|
Harold "Boo Boo" Williams
Alexander - Harold "Boo Boo" Williams, age 92, of Alexander, died Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Harold was born September 19, 1927 to the late Bliss and Pansy Dockery Williams; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. Harold was a Veteran having served two years in the US Army and four years in the US Navy, during World War II.
He enjoyed camping and trout fishing in Cherokee where he kept his camper at Big Don's Campground with Don and Gail Parker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Roberts Williams to whom he was married to for 65 years; sisters, Barbara Cashion, Faye Dean Cole and Patsy Pike.
Surviving are his daughter, Sandra W. Kiser of Weaverville; sister, Sue Tweed and husband Wayne of Marshall; Harmon Williams and wife Ruth of Mars Hill; granddaughter, Missy B. Payne and husband Robbie of Weaverville; grandson, Nathan Kiser and wife Ashley of Erwin, TN; great grandchildren, Knoxx Payne and Kannon Kiser.
His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Austin Brigmon will officiate. Burial will follow in Red Oak Church of Christ Cemetery, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the funeral home.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Williams' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019