Harriett Hale Parker
Mars Hill - Harriett Hale Parker, 94, left this life and entered heaven on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Patsy Parker Wolfe (Lester), sons, Franklin Hale Parker and John Lester Parker (Rita), granddaughter Rachel Parker and grandsons, Jeffrey and Eric Wolfe, sisters, Sara Pat Brown of Morristown, TN, and June Hale Clark. She also leaves a host of family and friends.
Harriett Hale Parker was born in Springvale, Tennessee near Morristown, where she was raised on the family farm, Solitude, surrounded by a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Her involvement with nearby Rocky Point Baptist Church led to an early interest in foreign missions. She met her husband, Rev. F. Calvin Parker at Carson-Newman College and their joint calling to missionary work led to appointment by the Foreign Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention to mission work in Japan. They served in Japan from 1951 to 1989. Upon their retirement in Mars Hill, NC, they became active members of Mars Hill Baptist Church.
During her missionary career in Japan, Harriett Parker fulfilled many roles. She taught English Bible classes, sewing and cooking classes. She was a hospitality coordinator, secretary of the Japan Mission's executive committee, and International School Board member. While Rev. Parker was pastor of Shibuya Baptist Church in Tokyo, she helped with many weddings and other church activities. She represented the Japan Mission at the Asian Baptist Women's Conference and was a member of the Fukuoka International Women's Club. Her lifelong hobbies of sewing, gardening, travel and collecting antiques were just a few of the activities she relished.
Harriett Parker will be remembered for her exuberant, bubbly personality. Her sense of curiosity and excitement for all things made a lasting impression on many people. In college she was dubbed "Hallelujah Hale", a nickname that still fit after many decades.
Interment will be held at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:30 PM Saturday, July 20th, followed by the memorial service at 3:00 PM at Mars Hill Baptist Church. The Dr. Rev. Tommy Justus will officiate. The family will greet friends after the service in the fellowship hall where refreshments will be served. Blue Ridge Funeral Service, Mars Hill is assisting the family. Online condolences may be e-mailed to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 10, 2019