Harry Charles "Charlie" Patton Jr.
Mr. Harry Charles "Charlie" Patton Jr., 76, of Winston-Salem passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Mr. Patton was born in Asheville, North Carolina to the late Harry Charles Patton Sr. and Lucy Kate Miller Patton on August 4, 1943. He was of the Baptist faith and a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in the Vietnam Conflict. Charlie retired from Eastman Kodak with over thirty years of loyal service. He enjoyed playing golf at Heather Hills and Hillcrest and other golf courses in the area. He was a Master Mason of Dutch Fork Lodge #402 of Columbia, S.C. Along with his parents, Mr. Patton was preceded in death by a daughter, Heather Patton Jarrett. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Patton; sons, Wade Patton of Indiana and Scott Patton (Laurie); stepdaughter, Angie Phillips; stepsons, Sammy Phillips, Jr.; Mike Phillips (Amanda); John Phillips (Jessica); 17 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Kaye Collins and Carolyn Parr (Wayne). A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Parkway. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019