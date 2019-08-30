|
Harry Crawford Corbin
Hillsborough - Harry Crawford Corbin, 93, of Hillsborough, NC, formally of Transylvania and Macon Counties passed away on August 28, 2019 in Hillsborough.
A memorial service will be held at Union Grove Church on August 31 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation immediately after the service.
Harry was born in Higdonville, NC to the late Fred and Addie Crawford Corbin on August 2, 1926. He graduated from Franklin High in 1943, and earned his BS degree and a MEd from Western Carolina Teachers' College. His college studies were interrupted by Uncle Sam's Navy during WWII. He married his college sweetheart and love of his life, Rose, in 1951. He taught math at Franklin High and later became principal at Union Elementary and then Franklin High. Harry was recruited to the Brevard High Principalship for two years before becoming Superintendent of Transylvania County Schools until his retirement in 1986.
Harry enjoyed golf, travel, hiking and tending his yard. He was a Baptist Church Deacon and Sunday School teacher in both Franklin and Brevard. Harry was a member of the Lion's Club for over 60 years as well as committing 60 years as a Master Mason. He served as an NCAE officer where he was president of the principals' division. Harry received many recognitions over his 38 year career. He was Macon County's "Young Man of the Year" in 1957. Harry received ta service award from the superintendent's Commission of NCASA.
Harry is survived by wife of 68 years, Rosalie Cook Corbin of Hillsborough, daughter, Deborah Sievert (Tom) of Hillsborough, granddaughters Corbin Rose Smith (Tim) of Greenville, NC, and Kelsey Sievert of Raleigh, great grandson Crawford Thomas Smith, brothers John Kenneth (Eiko) of Fresno, Frederick (Frances) of Raleigh, Bobby Joe (Jo) of Cowee, and David (Connie) of Higdonville, 14 nieces/nephews, 17 great nieces/nephews, 1 great grand-nephew, and many Cooks who loved him as their own.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mae, and brother, Max (Helen).
Memorial donations may be made to Brevard Lions Club, PO Box 171, or the Transylvania Public Library, 212 Gaston St. both Brevard, NC 28712. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Carillon Assisted Living of Hillsborough and to the Hospice of Alamance County. Now to the Top of the Mop.
The Corbin family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough. www.walkersfuneralservice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 30, 2019