Harry Estel "Rob" Faught Jr.
Harry Estel "Rob" Faught, Jr.

Harry Estel "Rob" Faught, Jr., passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of seventy.

Rob was born to Letty Marsh Warrington Faught and Harry Estel Faught in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 21, 1950. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Rob was a golfer, enjoyed boating, and was a member of the British car club.

Surviving Rob are his wife of sixteen years, Deborah L. Belada Faught; two sons, Jason and Ryan Faught, both of Wisconsin; and his sister, Leslie Faught, of Bend, Oregon.

Condolences may be shared at AshevilleMortuaryServices.com.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
