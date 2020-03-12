Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
West Memorial Park
40 Roberts Street
Weaverville, NC
Harry Gail Lance


1933 - 2020
Harry Gail Lance Obituary
Harry Gail Lance

Weaverville - Harry Gail Lance, age 86, of Weaverville, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 in York, SC.

Mr. Lance was born April 28, 1933 in Meridian, Mississippi and was a resident of Weaverville for most of his life. In 1971 he retired from the US Navy after 21 years of service as a Senior Chief Petty Officer serving in Korea and Vietnam. After retirement, he worked at Asheville School as director of buildings and grounds. Gail was also a home builder. He loved to travel in his RV. Gail was husband of the late, Norma Griffin Lance who died in 1993. Also preceding him in death are his sons, Charles Allen Lance and Christopher T. Lance; and sister, June Haynes.

Surviving are his wife, Jane Lance of Clover, SC; son, Kevin Lance and wife Margaret, and daughter-in-law, Tanja Lance all of Weaverville; grandson, Justin Lance; several step children, and grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Bryson, Katie Howington, Linda Rice, and Janice Bryson.

His graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in West Memorial Park, 40 Roberts Street Weaverville. Reverend Alycia R. Johnson will officiate.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Avenue Weaverville.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Lance's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
