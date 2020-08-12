Harry H. Summerlin, M.D.
Asheville - Harry Holler Summerlin, Jr., 84, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born December 2, 1935, in Laurinburg, NC, to the late Dr. Harry H. Summerlin and Mary Taylor Summerlin.
Dr. Summerlin attended UNC-Chapel Hill and graduated from Duke University School of Medicine. He served as a physician in the U.S. Air Force from 1963-1965 and practiced medicine in Asheville for 40 years. He served as president of the Buncombe County Medical Society and president of the NC Academy of Family Physicians. He was the NCAFP Physician of the Year in 1989. Dr. Summerlin was the founding director of the Mountain Area Health Education Center's Family Practice Residency, and retired a professor emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine of the UNC School of Medicine.
Summerlin served many years with the Boy Scouts of America, acting as scoutmaster and then committeeman for Troop 8. He was on the Daniel Boone Council training staff and served as the Council's Advancement Chair. He was an Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow Vigil member, a Woodbadge leader, and a Silver Beaver recipient.
He was an active member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder. At times he sang in the choir, played handbells, served on the disaster recovery team and the worship council, and was an active member of the Men of the Church.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Roberts Summerlin; a daughter, Rebecca S. Huntley and her husband, Dr. Douglas Huntley, of Hendersonville, a daughter-in-law, Lizzy Durham Summerlin, of Asheville; grandchildren, Benjamin T. Huntley (Scarlet Whitfield), Katherine Elizabeth Huntley, Anna Claire Huntley (Thomas Bowkett), Abigail Elizabeth Summerlin and Davies Cecelia Summerlin; sisters, Mary Jo Rogers and Carol S. Joyner and husband Edward M. Joyner; a brother, John Barnwell Summerlin and wife Katherine Summerlin, and several nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel D. Summerlin (June 27, 2020), his parents, Dr. Harry H. and Mary Taylor Summerlin, and brother-in-law, John Terrrell Rogers III.
A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will happen on Grace Covenant's YouTube channel at 10am on Saturday, August 29. The Rev. Dr. Marcia Mount Shoop will be officiating. For information about how to connect please go to www.gcpcusa.org
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, the Daniel Boone Council, BSA,or to the charity of your choice
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
