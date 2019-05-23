|
Harvey David "Dave" Miller
Weaverville - Harvey David "Dave" Miller, age 86, of Weaverville, died Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Mr. Miller was born June 1, 1932 in Haywood County to the late Carmen E. Bullock and Harvey C. Miller; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. Dave was a former purchasing agent with the Buncombe County Public Schools. He retired from the U.S. Naval Reserves. Dave was a member of First Baptist Church Weaverville, since June 1969. Also preceding him in death was his six year old daughter, Ann Marie Miller who died in 1974.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Barbara "Bobbie" Barker Miller; sons, Joseph Miller of Weaverville, and Tim Miller and wife Barbara of Naples, FL; grandchildren; Michael and David Washburn and Jaimie Dandridge.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 in First Baptist Church 63 N. Main Street, Weaverville. Reverend Stuart Lamkin and Dr. Jim McCoy will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday May 23, 2019 at West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville.
Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: First Baptist Church Weaverville, PO Box 547, Weaverville, NC 28787.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Miller's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 23, 2019