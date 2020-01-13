|
Harvey Haynes
Asheville - Harvey Lee Haynes, President Emeritus of Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 after a brief illness.
He was born on September 21, 1930, a Sunday morning, high up in the Reems Creek valley. He was the only child of the late Nathaniel "Dan" Haynes and Betty Lou Penland and was a descendent of the very early settlers (1796) in the Beech community. After graduating from Weaverville High School, he joined the US Air Force and went on active duty. Upon completing active duty, he entered Asheville Biltmore College and was recalled to active duty at the beginning of the Korean conflict and was assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing. After being released from active duty, he reentered Asheville Biltmore College and played both baseball and football. He transferred to Western Carolina College and after graduating, he accepted a position at the newly consolidated North Buncombe High School where he coached three sports.
After one year teaching, he joined the Out Door Lighting Division of General Electric. In addition to working as a product designer, he was assigned to teach tool and dye apprentices and this experience caused his interest in adult education and he applied for a position with the Asheville Industrial Center. He joined two other individuals on the eighth floor of the City Hall while two buildings were being complete on Victoria Road. It was his responsibility to visit high schools in the western fourteen counties since high school students would be admitted on a half day schedule. It was also his responsibility to develop the curricula for the center program.
In the fall of 1961, he was invited to Greenville South Carolina, to open the first Technical Education Center for the State, now knows as Greenville Tech. After completing construction and staffing, the Center opened for students and he returned to the Asheville Industrial Center prior to the passing of the Community College Act for the State. He worked for the next fifteen years as the academic officer, and in September 1975, he was elected as President of Asheville-Buncombe Technical Institute.
After retirement, he served for sixteen years as a member of the Board of Trustees, and also served as Director of Western Carolina Tomorrow and as interim President of South-Western Community College. Over the years, he served on many Boards and belonged to several organizations. He was a member of the Private Industry Council, the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, The NC Committee to Japan, Trustee and Chairman of Memorial Mission Hospital, President of the MAHEC Board, President of the NC Retired Employees Association, Member of the Executive Council of Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, and Secretary of Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
He served as a member and chairman of many accreditation visits through the southern states.
He was a long time member of the Masonic Order, a member of the American Legion, and a member of the US Air Force Association. He received many honors, including the Big A Award from the Chamber of Commerce, the Manufacturer's Executive Award, and the National Leadership Award from the University of Texas.
The Buncombe County Commissioners named June 30, 1990, Harvey Haynes day and the Governor of South Carolina named a day in his honor for his work at Greenville TEC. One of his greatest honors came when the State Board of Education asked that he be relieved of his work at AB-Tech for a time to develop and present a program concerning economic development to the Community College Presidents. He received the Distinguish Alumni Award from Western Carolina University. Over the years, he completed additional graduate studies at Western Carolina University, Appalachian State University, and NC State University. He grew up in the Beech Presbyterian Church, was a long time member of Oak Forest Presbyterian Church in Enka, and was presently a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Asheville. He was ordained as a Deacon and ruling Elder and taught Sunday School for many years.
In addition to the death of his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Faye Gray, and his daughter, Donna Faye Haynes.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Kennett Haynes of the home; his son, Keith Gray Haynes and special lady, Dorinda Bennett, and his son, Scott Lee Haynes, all of Candler. He is also survived by his outstanding grandson, Gray Lee Haynes, and great grandson, Henry Lee Haynes, both of South Carolina; three step children and three step grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Asheville on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM, with a reception following the service.
To sign Mr. Haynes' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020