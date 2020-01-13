|
Harvey James Hamrick
July 8, 1940 - January 8, 2020
Harvey James Hamrick, MD, age 79, died on January 8, 2020, at his Chapel Hill, North Carolina home with his wife, Ann, by his side. His cause of death was bile duct and liver cancer (cholangiocarcinoma). He was born in Rutherfordton, North Carolina on July 8, 1940, to Frederick Delmar Hamrick, Jr., and Eunice Juanita Boney Hamrick.
He graduated from Rutherfordton-Spindale Central High School in 1957 and from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1961. At UNC, he majored in English and completed pre-medical course requirements. Undergraduate activities included the NROTC program, Sigma Nu fraternity, and the UNC varsity swim team under coach Pat Earey. He served as Co-Captain of the swim team his senior year and was the 1961 Atlantic Coast Conference Champion in the 200-yard backstroke. Upon graduation, he completed a two-year active duty commitment in the Navy serving on ships in the Pacific Fleet.
In 1963, he entered the UNC School of Medicine, class of 1967. After graduation, he completed pediatric residency training at UNC hospitals in 1970, then stayed an additional year as Chief Resident. In 1971 he joined Dr. James Earnhardt in private practice in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. After one year in practice, he returned to UNC as an instructor in the Department of Pediatrics. He remained on faculty for 42 years until fully retiring in 2015 as Emeritus Professor of Pediatrics.
The focuses of his career were direct patient care and clinical and teaching activities with medical students and pediatric residents. At the North Carolina Children's Hospital he was attending physician on the General Inpatient Ward Service, the Pediatric Emergency Service, the General Pediatric Clinic and the Term Newborn Nursery. He served for eight years as Director of the Pediatric Medical Student Clerkship and for 23 years as Director of the Pediatric Residency Training Program. Between 1984 and 1995, he was an Assistant Editor and then an Associate Editor for the Journal of Pediatrics under editor Joseph Garfunkel.
During his career, he received various recognitions for teaching and mentoring. In April of 2019, the UNC School of Medicine faculty and alumni honored him with the 2019 Distinguished Faculty Award.
Dr. Hamrick was an Eagle Scout and a camper and counselor at the Piedmont Boy Scout Camp near Tryon, North Carolina, for eight summers in the 1950s. Recent reunions with former counselors of that era sparked his interest in writing a book on the history of Scouting in the North Carolina foothills in the first half of the 20th century. He completed the book this summer and thoroughly enjoyed doing research and meeting many interesting people along the way.
He is survived by Ann, his wife of fifty-three years. Her love and support were always there and much treasured. She was his rock and the wind under his sails. Two children, Anna Hamrick Snead and Harvey James Hamrick, Jr, also survive him. He loved them both very much and was extremely proud of their successful lives and accomplishments. The same is true of his daughter-in-law Shannon Elise Goldsmith Hamrick, son-in-law Samuel Austin Snead, and his five grandchildren, Georgia Grace, Caroline, Elise, Nat, and Claire.
Family members who predeceased Dr. Hamrick were his only sibling, Fred D. Hamrick, III, and his wife Carolyn. In addition, he was predeceased by three sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law. Survivors include his brother-in-law, George Frye, Sr, nieces and nephews Robin Heiderscheit, Natalie Hamrick, George Frye, Jr, Steve Hege, Beth Beidler, Kim Horner and their families.
Dr. Hamrick enjoyed reading about history and medicine and keeping up with current events. Fast-paced historical novels and westerns were also favorite reads. For exercise, he was a regular lap swimmer and occasional golfer. Meeting with friends for meals and discussions kept him stimulated and active on the social front.
Family was his main priority. The annual family beach week was especially enjoyable as were gatherings at holidays.
The family is greatly appreciative of the outstanding care provided by his primary physician, Dr. Andrew Greganti. He also received excellent medical care from Maureen Dale, Benjamin Calvo, Hannah Sanoff and Joel Tepper, and from the staff of the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. The family is also greatly appreciative of the excellent care provided by UNC Hospice at the end of his life.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 10:00 AM, at University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill. Dr. Hamrick's ashes will be interred at Rutherfordton City Cemetery in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers Dr. Hamrick and his family request you consider a donation to UNC Hospice, the University Presbyterian Church of Chapel Hill, or to the . Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
