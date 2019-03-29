Services
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Asheville - Hattie Mae Cook Faulkner, 95, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

Born in Asheville, Mrs. Faulkner was a daughter of the late Samuel Doke and Carrie Mae Ballinger Cook. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Talmadge C. Faulkner.

Hattie Mae was retired from the Ball Corporation and she was a long-time member of Bent Creek Baptist Church.

Among her survivors are her good friends and neighbors, Ted and Linda Wells.

Graveside services will be conducted by the Rev. Sam Bennett at 2:00 p.m. Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 29, 2019
