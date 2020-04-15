|
Hazel Butler Lance, 86, of Mills River departed this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Accordius Health Care of Hendersonville. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Sadie Gasperson Butler. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lance; son, Rhett Lance and several brothers and sisters.
Hazel was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Debbie Shepherd (James) of Mars Hill and Teresa Sexton of Mills River; granddaughter, Holly Lance Queen (Mike) of Fletcher and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 8195, Asheville, NC 28814.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020