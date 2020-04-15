Services
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Lance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Butler Lance

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Butler Lance Obituary
Hazel Butler Lance, 86, of Mills River departed this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Accordius Health Care of Hendersonville. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Sadie Gasperson Butler. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lance; son, Rhett Lance and several brothers and sisters.

Hazel was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Debbie Shepherd (James) of Mars Hill and Teresa Sexton of Mills River; granddaughter, Holly Lance Queen (Mike) of Fletcher and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 8195, Asheville, NC 28814.

To offer online condolences please visit www.mtnviewcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -