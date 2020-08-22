1/1
Hazel C. Almon
Hazel C. Almon

Asheville - Hazel C. Almon, the daughter of Claude and Connie Williams Coffey, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Included among her family members is a grandson, William Lindsey.

In honor of Hazel C. Almon's request, no formal services will be held.

Her hope was that her friends and loved ones would join together to remember her in their own personal ways. Remember the love and the laughter and keep her in your thoughts and prayers. She will be missed, especially her wonderfully sweet smile.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eblen Foundation, 50 Westgate Parkway, Asheville, NC 28806.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
