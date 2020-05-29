Hazel Freeman McRorie



Hendersonville, NC - Hazel Freeman McRorie, born July 5, 1924 in Pickens County, SC went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020 at Elizabeth House in Hendersonville, NC after a period of declining health.



Hazel grew up in Pickens, SC and moved to Greenville, SC after high school. She received her degree as a Registered Nurse and upon graduation enlisted in the US Army. Hazel served as a nurse at Kennedy General Hospital in Memphis,TN during WWII. When the war ended Hazel moved to Asheville, NC to work as a nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital.



In Asheville Hazel met her husband of 46 years, William Field McRorie. They were married at First Presbyterian Church on March 23, 1947 and settled in the Beverly Hills neighborhood of Asheville.



Hazel and Bill were charter members of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Hazel participated in the Women of the Church and was active with her Circle. Hazel was currently a member of Kenilworth Church.



Hazel was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling, birding, gardening, and reading. Her favorite pastime was creating quilts for Project Linus. She received many thank you notes from families whose children had been comforted by one of her cute quilts.



In addition to her husband, Hazel was predeceased by her parents, Sherman Roscoe and Esther Leopard Freeman and her brothers Roy, Restee, and Billy. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Nancy Kisiah (Butch) of Hilton Head, SC and Linda Sharpe (Larry) of Asheville; grandchildren Robert Kisiah (Jenna), Ashley Sharpe, and Allyson Barnes (Matt) and three great grandchildren Rory and Bryson Kisiah and Garrett Barnes, sister-in-law Carolyn Freeman, niece Jane Eanes and nephew Danny Freeman.



Hazel will be interred next to her husband in a private graveside service at Lewis Memorial Park. The Reverend Dr. Allen Smith will officiate.



A memorial service will be planned when virus restrictions are lifted.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to Project Linus, PO Box 2612, Weaverville, NC 28787.



Hazel's care has been entrusted to Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue in Asheville, NC.









