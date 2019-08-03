Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Gabriels Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Hazel Greene Roberts


1936 - 2019
Hazel Greene Roberts Obituary
Hazel Greene Roberts

Weaverville - Hazel Greene Roberts, age 83, of Weaverville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Mrs. Roberts was born February 12, 1936 in Madison County to the late Wade and Elizabeth Sprinkle Greene. She formerly worked at Kress, Roses, K-Mart, TJ Maxx and Hamricks. She was a member of Gabriel's Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Millard James Roberts who died in 2009.

Surviving are her chosen daughter, Cindy Chandler and husband Daniel and her sons, DJ, Conner and Tracy; brother Gay Greene and wife Nancy; special friend, Shirley Ramsey; and neighbors, George and Brooke Buckner.

Her graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday August 4, 2019 in Gabriels Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Gary Coates and Mr. Noble Roberts will officiate.

The family will receive friends 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at West Funeral Home 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Roberts' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 3, 2019
