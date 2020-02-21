|
|
Hazel J. Randall
Fairview - Hazel J. Randall, 67, of Fairview, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Laurels at Summit Ridge with her brother and sisters by her side. Hazel was the daughter of her loving parents, the late Lee and Clarice Marler Randall. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Bud McBrayer. Hazel is survived by her sisters, Margaret McBrayer, Martha McTaggart (Jerry), and Wilma Fite (Johnny); her brother, James Randall; and several nieces and nephews. She attended Laurel Pines Baptist Church in Fairview. Her passion was family, flowers, and retail shopping.
A funeral service will be held at 3pm, Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the Penland Family Funeral Home chapel in Swannanoa with the Reverend Tony Parham officiating. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home an hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Cane Creek Cemetery in Fairview. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Randall Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020