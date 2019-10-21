Services
McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
For more information about
Hazel McGuinn
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel McGuinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Noah "Bill" McGuinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Noah "Bill" McGuinn Obituary
Hazel "Bill" Noah McGuinn

Mill Spring - Hazel "Bill" Noah McGuinn, of Mill Spring, NC passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Bill was born in Polk County to the late Edgar A. and Julia Mae Price McGuinn. He was a past member of Fairview Volunteer Fire Department and served as a chief for a number of those years. In 1996 he and his wife Sheila moved back to the Mill Spring area. Bill was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with family.

Bill is survived by his wife Sheila; three sons and three daughter-in-law's, Tim and Holli, Eddie and Becky and Kenny and Deborah. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per Bill's wishes, no services are planned.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
Download Now