Hazel "Bill" Noah McGuinn
Mill Spring - Hazel "Bill" Noah McGuinn, of Mill Spring, NC passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Bill was born in Polk County to the late Edgar A. and Julia Mae Price McGuinn. He was a past member of Fairview Volunteer Fire Department and served as a chief for a number of those years. In 1996 he and his wife Sheila moved back to the Mill Spring area. Bill was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with family.
Bill is survived by his wife Sheila; three sons and three daughter-in-law's, Tim and Holli, Eddie and Becky and Kenny and Deborah. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Per Bill's wishes, no services are planned.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019