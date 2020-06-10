Hazel Thompson Harwell
Asheville - Hazel Thompson Harwell passed away on June 8, 2020 at the Aston Park Health Care Center. She was 95. Hazel was born on May 22, 1925 in Tuscumbia, Alabama to William Issac and Clara Kate Thompson. She moved to Asheville in the late 30's when her dad was transferred there by Southern Railroad. She attended Hall Fletcher Jr. High and Lee H. Edwards High School, graduating in 1943.
During her high school years, she met Bob Harwell, "that cute boy down on Pennsylvania Ave who was really good on skates". On June 2, 1946, they were married in Calvary Baptist Church on Haywood Road. Together they raised two sons, Robert Troy III and John Lee.
Hazel stayed home and raised her children for the early part of their marriage, but joined the workforce as her kids grew. In 1963, she went to work as a drive-in teller at First Union Bank on Merrimon Ave. On July 22, 1988 she retired as Asst. Manager after 25 years of service at that same location. After her retirement, she continued to work part time for First Commercial Bank and A.G. Edwards Co.
Hazel was a people person who loved working with and being around others. She worked on many local election campaigns, volunteered at the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, and was active in her church, Trinity United Methodist, where she was a member since 1946. She was Treasurer of the Lee H. Edwards class of '43 which continued to have reunions well into the 2000's.
Hazel had many titles over her lifetime, but the one she loved the most was "Grandmother". From family beach trips to having help in her kitchen, to attending school functions and sporting events, or just having sleepovers, she relished it all.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and her son Bobby. She is survived by her son, John Lee (Rebecca) of Asheville; daughter-in-law, Robin Hensley (George) of Russellville, TN; grandchildren, Troy, Isaac, Ian (Erica), Elizabeth (Jared), and John; and great-grandchildren, Tyron, Kendra, Laken, and Austin.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aston Park for their continued care over the last seven years.
There will be an outdoor service at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 13th on the lawn at Trinity United Methodist Church. Since gathering in these times is difficult, Hazel's family would like to encourage you to honor her memory by doing the things she loved most, while remembering and celebrating her kindness, love, and devotion to others: make a pan of brownies and deliver to a friend, enjoy a plate of peanut butter crackers and a "classic coke", or simply take a 2 mile walk around your neighborhood.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Memorial Garden Fund.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.