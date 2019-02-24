|
Hazel Wright
Asheville - Hazel Johnston Wright, 72, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Laurels of Greentree Ridge.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she retired in 1999 from Bussman's Company following 13 years of service and was a member of Salvation Army Church-Haywood Road.
Mrs. Wright was the daughter of the late Aaron Alonzo Johnston (Ruth) and Louise Penley Clark (Perry) and wife of James Morris Wright, Sr. who died July 18, 1994. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Lou Carter and Betty Jo Hyatt and brothers, David Johnston, Gerald "Jerry" Johnston and Gary Johnston.
Surviving are her brother, Larry Dean Johnston of Asheville, several nieces and nephews and Emily Treadway whom she loved as her own.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 24, 2019