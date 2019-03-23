|
Heath Edward Silvers
Asheville - Heath Edward Silvers, died on March 19, 2019. He is an Asheville native.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia "Patsy" Smithwick Silvers, his grandparents Fred Silvers, Patsy "Pat" Hyder, Wilson Smithwick and Evelyn Hensley Smithwick. He is survived by his father Mark Silvers. There will be a gathering of friends and family at The Social in Oteen, North Carolina on Sunday, March 24th at 3:00.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019