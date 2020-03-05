Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heidi Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heidi P. Williams


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heidi P. Williams Obituary
Heidi P. Williams

Asheville - Heidi Renee Plemmons Williams, 44, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Betty Jane "BJ" Plemmons, her brother Chris Plemmons and wife Suzanne, their son Adam (Rhonda) their children, daughter Amanda, her children and daughter Alexandria; her sister Holly P. Shriner and her husband Foster, their children Avienne, Rick, Loren (Jeremy) their child, and Jenelle and GiGi her fur baby that she adored.

Though Heidi was always proud to call Asheville home, for much of her life she lived in Raleigh earning a Bachelor of Science at Peace College, her teaching certificate at Meredith College, and a Master of Arts in Education from North Carolina State University. She was also a National Board Certified Teacher and a NC State University Kenan Fellow. While in Wake County she taught at Durant Road Middle School and Heritage Middle School. Heidi returned to Asheville to be close to her beloved family and accepted a position as a Middle Grades Reading and Math Foundations teacher with IC Imagine Charter School. Heidi was a dedicated and passionate educator, believing in the potential of every child to realize their biggest dreams. In service of this belief, she volunteered as a tutor at Eliada Home for Children, always modeling her own strength of character for the children she assisted. She leaves behind hundreds of students whose lives were made better because she loved them.

Heidi was named an honorary member of Beta Sigma Phi, Chapter: Perceptor Alpha Kappa and worshiped as a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.

Heidi loved with a fierce devotion and an undying loyalty to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her larger than life approach to the world, always wishing you a "Super Bright, Shiny, Day"!

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home at 2pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020 with Rev. Dr. Ronnie Owen officiating. Burial services to follow at Green Hills Cemetery.

The family will receive visitors at the funeral home prior to the services, from 1 to 2pm.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Eliada Home for Children or William Peace University to honor Heidi's legacy at the school she so loved.

To sign Heidi's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heidi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -