Heidi P. Williams
Asheville - Heidi Renee Plemmons Williams, 44, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Betty Jane "BJ" Plemmons, her brother Chris Plemmons and wife Suzanne, their son Adam (Rhonda) their children, daughter Amanda, her children and daughter Alexandria; her sister Holly P. Shriner and her husband Foster, their children Avienne, Rick, Loren (Jeremy) their child, and Jenelle and GiGi her fur baby that she adored.
Though Heidi was always proud to call Asheville home, for much of her life she lived in Raleigh earning a Bachelor of Science at Peace College, her teaching certificate at Meredith College, and a Master of Arts in Education from North Carolina State University. She was also a National Board Certified Teacher and a NC State University Kenan Fellow. While in Wake County she taught at Durant Road Middle School and Heritage Middle School. Heidi returned to Asheville to be close to her beloved family and accepted a position as a Middle Grades Reading and Math Foundations teacher with IC Imagine Charter School. Heidi was a dedicated and passionate educator, believing in the potential of every child to realize their biggest dreams. In service of this belief, she volunteered as a tutor at Eliada Home for Children, always modeling her own strength of character for the children she assisted. She leaves behind hundreds of students whose lives were made better because she loved them.
Heidi was named an honorary member of Beta Sigma Phi, Chapter: Perceptor Alpha Kappa and worshiped as a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
Heidi loved with a fierce devotion and an undying loyalty to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered for her larger than life approach to the world, always wishing you a "Super Bright, Shiny, Day"!
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home at 2pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020 with Rev. Dr. Ronnie Owen officiating. Burial services to follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors at the funeral home prior to the services, from 1 to 2pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Eliada Home for Children or William Peace University to honor Heidi's legacy at the school she so loved.
