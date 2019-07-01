Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Brown's View Cemetery
Helen Ann Warren Brown


1943 - 2019
Helen Ann Warren Brown Obituary
Helen Ann Warren Brown

Candler - Helen Ann Warren Brown, 75, of Candler, NC, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019.

A native of Buncombe Co., Helen was a daughter of the late Earl Dwight Warren and Mildred Guy Warren. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Ricky Joe Brown and Robert Lee Brown.

Helen retired as office manager of Pearson's Oil. She loved her family dearly. She especially had a hard time losing two sons, but still managed to be the rock of her family. She was the best cook, and most of the time fed the neighborhood and her children's friends growing up.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Bobby Joe Brown; daughter, Kristi Brown; son, Kevin Brown (Carol); special aunt, Irene Guy; special niece, Eva Farren; and granddog, Buddie.

Graveside services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at Brown's View Cemetery. Her niece, Eva Farren, and Reverend Billy Clark will officiate.

The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of Brown's View Church following the service.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 1, 2019
