Helen Burrell Sircey
Asheville - Helen Burrell Sircey, 84, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Care Partners John F. Keever, Jr. Hospice Solace Center.
A native of Buncombe County, Mrs. Sircey was a homemaker, and the daughter of the late Homer Matthew and Julia King Burrell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Walker Sircey; sons: Charles Edward Sircey, Allen Wayne Sircey, and infant son Charles Walker Sircey, Jr.; five brothers and one sister.
Surviving are her three children: Sheila Lindsey of Clyde, Gene Sircey of Wolf Laurel, and George Sircey of Asheville; sister, Alice Eckenrod of Parrotsville, TN; brother, Jerry Burrell of Asheville; half-sister, Julia Ann Lunsford of Arden; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Chris Robertson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 - 8:30 PM Tuesday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 21, 2019