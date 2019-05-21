Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery
Helen Burrell Sircey Obituary
Helen Burrell Sircey

Asheville - Helen Burrell Sircey, 84, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Care Partners John F. Keever, Jr. Hospice Solace Center.

A native of Buncombe County, Mrs. Sircey was a homemaker, and the daughter of the late Homer Matthew and Julia King Burrell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Walker Sircey; sons: Charles Edward Sircey, Allen Wayne Sircey, and infant son Charles Walker Sircey, Jr.; five brothers and one sister.

Surviving are her three children: Sheila Lindsey of Clyde, Gene Sircey of Wolf Laurel, and George Sircey of Asheville; sister, Alice Eckenrod of Parrotsville, TN; brother, Jerry Burrell of Asheville; half-sister, Julia Ann Lunsford of Arden; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Chris Robertson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 - 8:30 PM Tuesday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.

To sign Mrs. Sircey's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 21, 2019
