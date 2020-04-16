|
|
Helen C. Chapin
Hendersonville - Helen C. Chapin died on April 11, 2020, near Hendersonville, North Carolina. She was born in Eldorado, Oklahoma, the eldest child of W.I. (Bill) and Beulah B. Bates Chenault. She was raised in Millican, Texas. Helen attended business college in Houston, Texas, working afterwards at White Motor Company until she left to attend Howard Payne College in Brownwood, Texas.
While working in the Dean's office at Howard Payne, she was recruited to move to Washington D.C. to work for Senator W. Lee O'Daniel. Rep. Tom Pickett of Texas later asked her to move to the House side of the Capitol to work for him. Helen was introduced to her future husband, B. Russell Chapin of Red Rock, Oklahoma, by a Capitol Hill elevator operator. Russell was a legislative aide for Rep. George Howard Wilson of Oklahoma. The couple married in 1950 in Washington, D.C., and lived in McLean, Virginia, before relocating to Bethesda, Maryland, where they raised a family. Russell worked for the U.S. Department of Justice for twenty-five years, followed by service with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the American Enterprise Institute.
Helen was active in the National City Christian Church in Washington, D.C., and later Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, Maryland. She was a lifelong member of P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization for the advancement of women, serving twice as the Chairman of Chapter B. In addition, Helen served as the President of the Oklahoma State Society and was active in parent-teacher associations in Bethesda, Maryland. Helen and Russell Chapin retired to Amelia Island, Florida, in 1994, where Helen remained active in the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Russell in 2012. She resided afterward near her daughter in Madison, Wisconsin. Since 2017, she lived near her younger son in North Carolina, at Carolina Reserve of Laurel Park, where she enjoyed the warm and caring staff.
She is survived by Craig Chapin of Nagoya, Japan, Carol Chapin of Madison, Wisconsin, and Clark Chapin of Hendersonville, North Carolina, as well as four grandchildren: Jesse and Everett Chapin and Liam and Lydia Olson. Other surviving relatives include eight nieces and nephews. Her family remembers her as a devoted mother and grandmother and a charming and vivacious friend who loved to cook and entertain. Throughout her life, she retained her Texas accent, her warm smile, and her love of people.
Thos. Shepherd & Sons Funeral Directors, Hendersonville, have been entrusted with arrangements. She will be laid to rest at a future date with her husband of sixty-two years at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020