Helen Carson Hightower, Ph.D.
Chesterfield, VA / Asheville - Helen Carson Hightower, Ph.D., age 62, of Chesterfield, VA, formerly of Asheville, died Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Born and raised in Asheville, NC, Helen was a graduate of TC Roberson High School, East Carolina University, Western Carolina University, and Old Dominion University where she earned her Ph.D. She was predeceased by her parents, Ira and Andrea Carson.
She is survived by her husband William Hightower, step-daughter Megan Hightower, and three aunts, one uncle, and several cousins spread around the world. Helen enjoyed music, reading, and just being with friends, family and animals.
A Licensed Professional Counselor, Helen devoted her life to education and counseling - first running a solo counseling and tutoring practice for secondary students, then working in student support and counseling positions at a variety of community colleges in NC and VA until suffering a near-fatal cerebral hemorrhage in 2009 while working at John Tyler Community College in Chester, VA. She survived that episode and went on to complete her Ph.D. in Community College Leadership in 2014, but was never physically able to work again. She was very well loved by her students, co-workers, friends and family and will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Hightower's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com
.