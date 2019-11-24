|
|
Helen Craig Hensley
Marion - During the early morning hours of Saturday, November 23, 2019, Mrs. Helen Craig Hensley, age 77 of Marion, departed from this world with her loving family by her side. The daughter of the late Joseph Richard Craig and Mae Belle Ollis Craig, she was born in Buncombe County on November 07, 1942.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband with whom she was married to for fifty-one years, Richard Hensley; one son, Danny Craig (Pat); one step daughter, Renee Hensley; and one sister, Ann Huskey. She also leaves behind one granddaughter, Andi Craig; five step grandchildren, Brittany, Beth, Haley, Hunter and Shelby; as well as three great grandchildren, Maddox, Dawson, and Layton; and three step great grandchildren, Aaiden, Alivia, and Brooklyn.
In keeping with Mrs. Helen's wishes, no services are planned at this time.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hensley family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com , or by calling (828) 559-8111.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019