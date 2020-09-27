1/1
Helen Fox
1931 - 2020
Helen Fox

Asheville - Helen Warren Fox, 89, of 19 Wentworth Avenue, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she retired following 32 years of service as a Cardiovascular Registered Nurse with the Asheville V.A. Medical Center and was a member of Oakley Baptist Church.

Mrs. Fox was the daughter of the late Alfonso Patrick Warren and Blanche Womack Warren and wife of John Staton Fox, Sr. who died August 7, 1991. She was also preceded in death by her son, Roy Warren Fox who died October 12, 1998; sister, Pauline Warren Love and brother, Alvin Warren.

Surviving are her son, John Staton Fox, Jr. and wife, Traci of Statesville; granddaughter, Alex Fox of Statesville and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Rev. Tom Pierce officiating.

The family will visit with friends following services at the cemetery.

To sign Mrs. Fox's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
Woodlawn Cemetery
SEP
29
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
